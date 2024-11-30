First Alert Weather: Light rain ending with clear skies

The First Alert Weather Team says there will be light rain is ending with clearing skies spreading from west to east.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

Temperatures will be much colder following a cold front and some light rain.

Inland frost is expected by Saturday morning north & west of Jacksonville

The weekend will feature plenty of chilly sun with highs of 6065 & lows in the 30s inland to the 40s at the beaches.

Even colder early next week with inland frost - & in some cases a light freeze – each morning Monday through Wednesday.

Tracking the Tropics:

Saturday is the last day of the Atlantic hurricane season.

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Clearing with some frost north & west of Jacksonville by morning. Low: 37

SATURDAY: Sunny & cool. High: 60

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with some frost west of I-95. Low: 37

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 59

WEDNESDAY : Sunny. High: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 72

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds & mild. High: 72

