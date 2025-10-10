First Alert Weather: Local nor’easter: Scattered showers, gusty winds and tidal flooding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking scattered gusty showers closer to the coast this morning.
- Local nor’easter conditions continue today. Gusts are already 40+ along the coast this morning.
- Scattered showers, especially along the coast this morning and through the day.
- Winds out of the northeast again today.
- NE 15-25 mph. Gusts of 40+ mph today
- Saturday: N 10-20 mph. Gusts: 25+ mph
- Higher tidal levels today through the weekend will likely lead to widespread “moderate” levels of flooding along the coast/intracoastal/St. Johns River and its tributaries at times of high tide.
- Flooding of 2-3 feet above normally dry ground where it occurs at times of high tide.
- High tide along the coast today is between 11 am and 12 pm.
- We generally dry up into Saturday with only an isolated shower. It will still be a bit breezy and mostly cloudy.
- JAGS game on Sunday looks very nice in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, mostly sunny with lower humidity.
- Mostly sunny and dry for the first half of next week.
TROPICS:
- (1) Tropical storm Jerry is moving north of the Northern Leeward Islands this morning. Expected to become a hurricane over the weekend as it stays well east of the U.S.
- (2) Low pressure will develop east/northeast of Jax by Saturday & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics while moving offshore of the eastern seaboard through the weekend.
- (3) Subtropical Storm Karen formed yesterday in the Northern Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S.
- Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
TODAY: Cloudy and windy, scattered showers. HIGH: 75
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy & breezy, a few showers. LOW: 65
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated coastal shower, then dry and breezy. 65/75
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. 57/80
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 58/83
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/85
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/83
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 62/84
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️