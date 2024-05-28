First Alert Weather: Lower humidity will allow lower nighttime inland temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said lower humidity is on the way.

That lower humidity will allow temperatures to fall into the 60s at night, inland, for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s -- near average for late May/early June.

With winds out of the east off the ocean (water temperatures near 80 degrees), nights will be warmer at local beaches but a bit cooler during the day.

No appreciate rain is expected until at least Sunday and most likely not until at least early next week.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. in the 80s @ the beaches, the low to mid 90s inland.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers early… clearing overnight. Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & hot but less humid. High: 91

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cooler. Low: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 86

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower. High: 87

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon t’storm in a few spots. High: 89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, an afternoon t’storm. High: 90

