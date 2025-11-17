First Alert Weather: Mild afternoon with no rain in view

- This morning there will be some patchy dense fog mainly south of the I-10 corridor/South of SR 16.
- We will see sunny skies with dry air in place today behind a weak cool front that passed through this morning.
- Temperatures will make it to the mid 70s today after 80 degrees over the weekend.
- No rain is forecast in the next 7 days, worsening the drought in our region.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
- Less than two weeks until the official end of the season.
TODAY: Sunny and dry. HIGH: 75
TONIGHT: Clear. LOW: 51
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/79
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 57/80
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/81
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 60/82 (Record: 84 - 1991)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 58/83 (Record: 84 - 1973)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/80
