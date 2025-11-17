First Alert Weather: Mild afternoon with no rain in view

This morning there will be some patchy dense fog mainly south of the I-10 corridor/South of SR 16.

We will see sunny skies with dry air in place today behind a weak cool front that passed through this morning.

Temperatures will make it to the mid 70s today after 80 degrees over the weekend.

No rain is forecast in the next 7 days, worsening the drought in our region.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Less than two weeks until the official end of the season.

TODAY: Sunny and dry. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Clear. LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/79

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 57/80

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/81

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 60/82 (Record: 84 - 1991)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 58/83 (Record: 84 - 1973)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/80

