First Alert Weather: Mild week of weather ahead for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A nice week of weather ahead with sunshine and highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s.
- Onshore winds – out of the east and northeast – will increase again by the weekend, so there will be rough seas and surf and a high rip current risk at area beaches, where winds will be especially gusty.
- Only isolated showers can be expected by the weekend, but no widespread, significant rain is expected anytime soon.
TROPICS: The tropical wave – ‘92-L’ continues over the Eastern Atlantic & has a good chance of becoming “Gabrielle” & eventually may intensify into a hurricane. But current indications continue to support a turn more northward well east of the U.S. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
TONIGHT: Clear & nice. Low: 65
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. High: 86
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 68/86
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 68/87
SATURDAY: Partly sunny & breezy with an isolated shower. 69/86
SUNDAY: Partly sunny/breezy, isolated shower. 70/85
MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 71/85
