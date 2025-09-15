First Alert Weather: Mild week of weather ahead for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A nice week of weather ahead with sunshine and highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s.

Onshore winds – out of the east and northeast – will increase again by the weekend, so there will be rough seas and surf and a high rip current risk at area beaches, where winds will be especially gusty.

Only isolated showers can be expected by the weekend, but no widespread, significant rain is expected anytime soon.

TROPICS: The tropical wave – ‘92-L’ continues over the Eastern Atlantic & has a good chance of becoming “Gabrielle” & eventually may intensify into a hurricane. But current indications continue to support a turn more northward well east of the U.S. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TONIGHT: Clear & nice. Low: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 68/86

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 68/87

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & breezy with an isolated shower. 69/86

SUNDAY: Partly sunny/breezy, isolated shower. 70/85

MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 71/85

