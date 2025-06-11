FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More scattered storms today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is dry and mild with temperatures in the low 70s across NE FL and upper 60s across SE GA.

Heat and humidity continue today with highs largely in the low 90s and feels like temperatures near 100.

The Atlantic sea breeze will be more active today and push farther inland. This means that storms will gradually be shifting inland once they develop, and the focus for greatest thunderstorm coverage today will be along/west of Highway 301 by the mid-late afternoon.

Hazards in storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, and small hail.

This pattern continues for the remainder of the week with greatest storm coverage inland.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms shifting inland. HIGH: 92

TONIGHT: Inland shower/storm early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 73

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms shifting inland. 73/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland storms. 72/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland storms. 73/91

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms.73/92

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

