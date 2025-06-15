Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storms for Father’s Day

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jacksonville, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking storm activity, more on the city’s eastern part by Sunday afternoon.

  • Sunday morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s.
  • Highs will reach the low 90s today before showers and thunderstorms develop.
  • Some storms will be intense with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
  • Storm coverage will generally focus on the eastern half of our area by mid-late Sunday afternoon.
  • Some neighborhoods could pick up several inches of rain while others barely measure rain.
  • Sunday night turns dry with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the 70s.
  • More storms are possible Monday, but not as many.
  • Temperatures rise into the mid-90s next week.

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern.

Take a look at our First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 92

SUNDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 74

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. 74/94

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. 75/95

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/95

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93

