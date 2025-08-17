FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storms today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking showers and thunderstorms moving inland Sunday, with heavy rain and frequent lightning possible in the strongest storms.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday morning is warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s (84 at Jax Beach at 6 am!) with patchy fog inland.

Sunday will be warm and humid, but more clouds and rain will limit just how hot the day gets. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

More thunderstorms are expected Sunday, beginning along the coastal areas and then shifting inland with time. The beaches have a much higher chance of rain on Sunday vs. Saturday.

Locally heavy rain will bring a few instances of flooding. Frequent lightning is expected, too, in the strongest of storms.

A few more storms are expected on Monday before drier weather settles in for the middle of the week.

The risk for rip currents increases late Monday and will be high for several days at all beaches as Hurricane Erin passes by offshore.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, shifting inland by the afternoon. HIGH: 92

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few coastal showers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. LOW: 75

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/90

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few coastal showers. 73/92

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated storm. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/94

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 74/93

