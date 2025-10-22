FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler air arriving with lower humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clear and dry conditions for Wednesday evening.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Clear and dry Wednesday evening with temperatures dipping into the 70s and 60s after sunset
- 40s inland in the morning and 50s/60s along the coast and St. Johns River
- Dry day on Thursday
- Highs in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday
- It will be back to 80 degrees in the afternoon on Friday, still dry.
- Turning breezy over the weekend, with only an isolated shower possible on Sunday
TROPICS:
- Tropical Storm “Melissa” is in the Central Caribbean Sea
- Forecast to move slowly WNW over the next several days
- Forecast to become a hurricane this week
- It may become a major hurricane in the long term.
- Flooding rainfall is likely for some of the Caribbean Islands. (Jamaica, Eastern Cuba, Hispaniola)
- Low threat to the U.S. / appears to stay well south of Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and dry. Cool. LOW: 49
THURSDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 76
FRIDAY: Sunny. 53/80
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy. 62/80
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Breezy. 65/80
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Breezy. 63/77
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 64/76
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78
