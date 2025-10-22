FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler air arriving with lower humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clear and dry conditions for Wednesday evening.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Clear and dry Wednesday evening with temperatures dipping into the 70s and 60s after sunset

40s inland in the morning and 50s/60s along the coast and St. Johns River

Dry day on Thursday

Highs in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday

It will be back to 80 degrees in the afternoon on Friday, still dry.

Turning breezy over the weekend, with only an isolated shower possible on Sunday

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm “Melissa” is in the Central Caribbean Sea

Forecast to move slowly WNW over the next several days

Forecast to become a hurricane this week

It may become a major hurricane in the long term.

Flooding rainfall is likely for some of the Caribbean Islands. (Jamaica, Eastern Cuba, Hispaniola)

Low threat to the U.S. / appears to stay well south of Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and dry. Cool. LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 76

FRIDAY: Sunny. 53/80

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy. 62/80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Breezy. 65/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Breezy. 63/77

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 64/76

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78

