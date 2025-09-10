FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much nicer weather for the rest of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is nice and mostly dry with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and brief showers in far southern St. Johns County.

Onshore winds continue today but with more sunshine and far less rain. Temperatures will be warmer into the middle 80s.

Little to no rain is expected for the remainder of the week, with a few coastal showers returning by the weekend.

Temperatures will be comfortable in the 60s/70s each morning and 80s each afternoon.

King tides continue with minor, trivial impacts.

TROPICS:

Today is the statistical peak of the hurricane season, and there is nothing of concern in the tropics.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with an isolated shower south. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 66/87

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 64/86

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated, brief shower. 67/85

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated, brief shower. 68/84

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/87

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/89

