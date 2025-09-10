FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much nicer weather for the rest of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is nice and mostly dry with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and brief showers in far southern St. Johns County.
- Onshore winds continue today but with more sunshine and far less rain. Temperatures will be warmer into the middle 80s.
- Little to no rain is expected for the remainder of the week, with a few coastal showers returning by the weekend.
- Temperatures will be comfortable in the 60s/70s each morning and 80s each afternoon.
- King tides continue with minor, trivial impacts.
TROPICS:
- Today is the statistical peak of the hurricane season, and there is nothing of concern in the tropics.
TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with an isolated shower south. HIGH: 86
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 66
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 66/87
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 64/86
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated, brief shower. 67/85
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated, brief shower. 68/84
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/87
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/89
