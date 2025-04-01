FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near-record heat this week for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said temperatures will remain well above average for the rest of the week.
Here’s what you can expect:
- It’s a warm Tuesday afternoon with 80s inland and 70s along the beaches, with some isolated sea fog along the immediate coast.
- We will stay warm and fairly dry through the rest of this afternoon, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, especially in Northeast Florida.
- We will see close to record highs for early April.
- The upcoming weekend looks nice, but hot.
- The next widespread chance of rain and storms arrives Monday, followed by a cool down.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated shower early. LOW: 66
TOMORROW: Partly sunny and very warm. HIGH: 88 (Record: 90 - 2012)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 67/88 (Record: 89 - 2017)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/87 (Record: 90 - 2011)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/88 (Record: 91 - 2017)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 64/89 (Record: 90 - 1947)
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 67/80
TUESDAY: Clearing skies and cooler. 55/74
