First Alert Weather: Near record highs and some mid-week showers

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Sunday is another sunny and warm day with temps approaching record highs
- Fire Danger is very high, and there’s lots of oak pollen everywhere
- Monday is just like Sunday in all of those departments - warmth, fire danger and pollen
- Onshore winds surge on Tuesday, cooling us off by 10-20 degrees
- A few showers move in as well, with the best chance being near the coast
- Some neighborhoods, especially closer to the immediate coast, may see 0.25-0.5″
- It will be a windy couple of days with rough seas and surf, and a high rip current risk
- The wind relaxes on Thursday and temperatures warm back up
- Long-range forecast models indicate another onshore wind surge next weekend
- At this time, there is no rain with this weekend’s wind off the ocean
- But it does look a bit cooler again by next weekend
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 58
TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 87 (Record: 91 - 1935)
TUESDAY: Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler, A Few Showers. 58/87
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 57/73
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Warmer. 57/82
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 59/88
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy. 61/73
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 54/73
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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
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