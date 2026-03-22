First Alert Weather: Near record highs and some mid-week showers

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Sunday is another sunny and warm day with temps approaching record highs

Fire Danger is very high, and there’s lots of oak pollen everywhere

Monday is just like Sunday in all of those departments - warmth, fire danger and pollen

Onshore winds surge on Tuesday, cooling us off by 10-20 degrees

A few showers move in as well, with the best chance being near the coast

Some neighborhoods, especially closer to the immediate coast, may see 0.25-0.5″

It will be a windy couple of days with rough seas and surf, and a high rip current risk

The wind relaxes on Thursday and temperatures warm back up

Long-range forecast models indicate another onshore wind surge next weekend

At this time, there is no rain with this weekend’s wind off the ocean

But it does look a bit cooler again by next weekend

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 58

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 87 (Record: 91 - 1935)

TUESDAY: Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler, A Few Showers. 58/87

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 57/73

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Warmer. 57/82

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 59/88

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy. 61/73

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 54/73

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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