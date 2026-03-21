First Alert Weather: Near record warmth and plenty of pollen

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been a sunny and warm day for Saturday

Sunday is very similar, with cool morning temperatures and warm daytime highs

Sunday and Monday afternoon will both approach record highs

Onshore winds surge in on Tuesday, cooling temperatures and bringing us a shot at rain

The best chance for showers will be near the coast on Tuesday, then inland in Northeast Florida Wednesday

It doesn’t look like a lot of rain, which is not good news for the drought, wildfire season or pollen

The oak pollen hit the highest numbers of the year so far on Saturday

Counts continue very high through at least Tuesday

Wildfire danger is also top of mind until this onshore wind on Tuesday

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 55

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Very Warm. High: 87 (Record: 90 - 1935)

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 58/87 (Record: 91 - 1935)

TUESDAY: Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Brief Shower. 60/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. Isolated Shower. 57/73

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 57/82

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 59/85

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 61/82

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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