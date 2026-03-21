First Alert Weather: Near record warmth and plenty of pollen

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s been a sunny and warm day for Saturday
- Sunday is very similar, with cool morning temperatures and warm daytime highs
- Sunday and Monday afternoon will both approach record highs
- Onshore winds surge in on Tuesday, cooling temperatures and bringing us a shot at rain
- The best chance for showers will be near the coast on Tuesday, then inland in Northeast Florida Wednesday
- It doesn’t look like a lot of rain, which is not good news for the drought, wildfire season or pollen
- The oak pollen hit the highest numbers of the year so far on Saturday
- Counts continue very high through at least Tuesday
- Wildfire danger is also top of mind until this onshore wind on Tuesday
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 55
TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Very Warm. High: 87 (Record: 90 - 1935)
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 58/87 (Record: 91 - 1935)
TUESDAY: Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Brief Shower. 60/69
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. Isolated Shower. 57/73
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 57/82
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 59/85
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 61/82
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
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