First Alert Weather: Nice and cool nights for the rest of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nice and cool nights are expected for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says that lower humidity will make for some beautiful nights and early morning into the weekend. Lows will be in the 60s inland and 70 to 75 degrees at the beaches.

Days will still be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s which is near average for late May/early June.

Temperatures will creep above average along with higher humidity by early next week.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly to mostly sunny with temps. in the 80s @ the beaches, the low 90s inland.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & nice. Low: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 86

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon shower. High: 87

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. High: 89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm in a few spots. High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 91

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.