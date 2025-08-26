FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice late-summer days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cool front is pushing through our area early this morning, bringing the first 60s to many neighborhoods in a few months.

Today will feature abundant sunshine, dry weather, and noticeably lower humidity.

Tonight will be comfortable with many inland neighborhoods in the middle to upper 60s, and 70s still along the coast.

More sunshine expected Wednesday before rain chances AND humidity returns Thursday into the Labor Day weekend.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Fernand remains weak and expected to dissipate soon.

There are no other threats in the tropics.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 69 (cooler in GA).

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 69/90

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and humid with a few afternoon storms. 70/87

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/87

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 72/86

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 73/86

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 72/87

