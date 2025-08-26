FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice late-summer days ahead

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cool front is pushing through our area early this morning, bringing the first 60s to many neighborhoods in a few months.

  • Today will feature abundant sunshine, dry weather, and noticeably lower humidity.
  • Tonight will be comfortable with many inland neighborhoods in the middle to upper 60s, and 70s still along the coast.
  • More sunshine expected Wednesday before rain chances AND humidity returns Thursday into the Labor Day weekend.

TROPICS:

  • Tropical Storm Fernand remains weak and expected to dissipate soon.
  • There are no other threats in the tropics.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 69 (cooler in GA).

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 69/90

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and humid with a few afternoon storms. 70/87

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/87

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 72/86

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 73/86

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 72/87

