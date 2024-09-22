First Alert Weather: Nice weather to start the week before the tropics come calling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s another sunny and warm day on Sunday.

Monday is more of the same, and the weather really doesn’t change through Wednesday.

Clouds increase on Wednesday, then showers and storms roll in on Thursday and Friday.

The tropics will have an impact on our local weather.

Rain and storms ahead of the center of what is forecast to become “Helene” will spread over the local area late week.

This tropical system will not hang around, it will quickly move north of our area by the weekend.

A few showers may linger through into the weekend.

In the tropics, a disturbance is taking shape in the northwest Caribbean

This system is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico early this week.

There could be rapid intensification of this system.

It’s forecast to become our next named storm, “Helene.”

Forecast models are coming to more agreements about where this system will go.

Landfall is predicted along the Northern Gulf Coast near the Big Bend on Thursday.

Spots along the Gulf Coast from Tampa to Louisiana need to stay alert.

Local impacts would be centered on Thursday.

Rain and storms, breezy winds, rough seas and surf, and a waterspout/tornado are our main threats

This tropical system won’t hang around long and is forecast to quickly move north and away from our area.

There are a couple of other areas to watch in the Atlantic, we’ll focus on those later.

