FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nor’easter continues today with improving weather on the horizon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with occasional showers, rough surf, and coastal flooding risks as offshore low pressure strengthens.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Low pressure offshore will strengthen Saturday as it begins to move north toward the Carolinas. As this happens, our local area will continue to experience a variety of weather conditions, including strong gusty winds of 30-40 mph along the coast, higher high tides that will lead to coastal flooding, abundant cloud cover, and occasional light to moderate showers. Rain coverage and intensity will be less than on Friday.

Seas and surf are still very rough, with wave heights approaching 10 feet at times. Spotty beach erosion will continue.

Temperatures will not move much on Saturday, from the 60s in the morning to the 70s in the afternoon.

Clouds will linger tonight, but dry air will begin to move deeper into our area. Sunday morning will feel comfortable with low 60s for temperatures.

Sunday, the low-pressure system will move even farther away, with increasing sunshine making a return. Temperatures will stay comfortable in the 70s.

Our final chance for any light precipitation with this system may come Sunday night with a passing shower or two, but that quickly will come to an end Sunday night.

Beautiful weather prevails for next week.

TROPICS:

Subtropical Storm Karen is no more.

Tropical Storm Jerry continues to move through the Atlantic and will stay far away from Bermuda and the U.S.

Another tropical wave will be worth watching over the next week or two, but no current threats.

The next name is Lorenzo.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. HIGH: 72

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. 61/77

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 58/83

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/83

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/84

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/84

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 11, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️