First Alert Weather: On-and-off wet weather through the weekend with an eye on the tropics next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Teams says a few evening showers will move west off the Atlantic though will be pretty scattered. Otherwise a humid night.

The weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, especially at the beaches.

There will be periods of rain and some will be heavy at times.

It will at least be cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The onshore winds will mean a high rip current risk at area beaches. For the Jags game: clouds, showers, and temps. near 80.

In the tropics, Kirk and Leslie will stay far to the east over the Atlantic – no threat to land. Still watching the Gulf of Mexico as models trend to a system developing early next week then moving to Florida Tue. night-Wed. possibly a little either way of Tampa Bay. Some heavy rain can be expected for Jacksonville & NE Fl. and parts of SE Ga. – stay up to date on the latest forecasts!

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly cloudy with scattered showers near/west of Highway 301 + well offshore. Temps. in the 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with on-&-off showers & breezy – especially beaches. High: 82

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds, showers at times. Low: 73

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers. High: 80

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 82

TUESDAY: Showers. High: 79

WEDNESDAY: Windy with rain. High: 81

THURSDAY: Breezy… becoming partly sunny, less humid. High: 81

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & nice. High: 80

THE TROPICS: Kirk & Leslie over the Central & Eastern Atlantic stay far out to sea – no threat to land. Still tracking low pressure that will be developing over the Gulf of Mexico. We are concentrating on potential tropical system hitting the west coast of Florida by midweek (Tue. night-Wed.). Still time for some changes but indications are that the system may be close enough to produce heavy rain over the local area Tue.-Wed. More: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

