First Alert Weather: One day of rain before a break in the clouds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking an increasing chance of rain into Sunday night and Monday morning before things brighten up.

The first half of Sunday was great with temperatures near 70 and mostly sunny skies

Clouds are increasing this evening, with showers expected to spread over the area through the night.

It shouldn’t rain all day Monday, but expect periods of showers.

The best chances for rain will be in the morning, then again in the afternoon.

Clouds start to peel back Tuesday, starting a warming trend. We will get near 80 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Pollen counts should soar by mid-week with dry conditions and warm temps

A cold front late Thursday into Friday will knock the temperatures back down. Right now, it’s unclear if the front will also bring rain

Temps warm up again by next weekend while we stay dry.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TOMORROW: Cloudy & Cool with Showers. High: 62

TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 48/72

WED: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant! 45/76

THU: Partly Sunny & Mild! 49/78

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 47/66

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 41/72

SUN: Mostly Sunny. 46/73

