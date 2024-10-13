First Alert Weather: One hot day before a cold front and Fall-like temps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert weather Team says It’s another beautiful day with sunshine and temps in the mid-80s.

The sea breeze has moved in and brought mild temps to the beach.

It’s also been a rough beach day with numerous rescues and a high rip current risk.

Winds turn westerly on Monday which will push our temps near 90.

Those offshore winds will help calm things down at the coast.

A cold front moves through late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a brief shower.

Temps then fall – daytime highs will only be in the 60s & 70s for the rest of the week.

Morning lows will be a cool as the 40s on Thursday.

Onshore winds return through the weekend, roughing things up again.

We may have some isolated showers each day with the onshore wind, mainly at the coast.

As for the tropics, there are no active storms.

A disturbance in the East/Central Atlantic may make it across to the W. Atlantic/Caribbean.

Conditions get better for development, but not every long-term forecast has a system developing.

I’m confident any tropical system would stay south of the U.S.

We’re tracking it – the next named storm is “Nadine.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 59

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Hot! High: 88

TUE: Mostly Sunny, Turning Breezy. 60/81

WED: Brief Shower, Cooler, Becoming Mostly Sunny. 54/69

THU: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. 49/72

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower. 55/74

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower. 64/77

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower. 65/78

