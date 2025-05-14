FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s to around 90

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday, evening will be sunny and hot, with temperatures that could exceed 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
Notes from our First Alert Weather team:
- Mild Wednesday night and a chance to open up the windows as temperatures dip into the mid 60s.
- From Thursday through the weekend, we turn up the heat.
- Highs will be well into the 90s Thursday through Sunday with no rain expected.
- Even the beaches will be 90+ thanks to offshore winds for a good part of each day.
Here’s your weekly First Alert Weather forecast:
TONIGHT: A few brief showers ending early then clearing & nice… some fog late. Low: 63
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 94
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with some fog late. Low: 66
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 94
SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot. 67/96
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 68/95
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 69/94
TUESDAY: Partly sunny/hot. 70/91
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny/hot/humid. 70/93
