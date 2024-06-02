First Alert Weather: Party cloudy Sunday

Jacksonville, Fla. — Enjoy a partly cloudy and mild Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says temperatures will rise into the 80s this afternoon.

And while an isolated afternoon inland shower is possible, most neighborhoods won’t see any rain.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: St. Augustine shoreline is covered with a trail of dead fish

Beachgoers should be aware of a rip current risk today with onshore winds.

Then get ready for some heat. Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s later this week, with increasing humidity.

No significant or widespread rain is expected.

Have a great weekend!

Read: Atlantic hurricane season, chance to save on prep starts Saturday in Florida

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.