First Alert Weather: Rain returns with local heavy showers and storms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Widely scattered but locally heavy showers & storms into early this evening, then a few showers again late tonight & near sunrise.
  • On-and-off showers & storms will bring heavy rain at times Friday into Saturday.  Rainfall amounts may be as much as 1-3” or more in some spots.  Temps. won’t be as hot with highs in the 80s.
  • Scattered showers & storms will continue Sunday, then become more widely scattered for Monday/Labor Day.  High temps. will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Tropics:

“Fernand” has become post-tropical over the N. Atlantic. A tropical wave will move off of Africa over the weekend & may try to develop over the Central Atlantic later next week—no local threats. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms… partly cloudy overnight with a shower again late. Low: 72
  • FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with scattered showers & storms.  High: 87
  • FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. Low: 72
  • SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & t’storms at times. High: 86
  • SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds… scattered showers & t’storms.  73/86
  • LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers &  t’storms.  72/87
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.  71/86
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. 70/87
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers/t’storm. 71/89

