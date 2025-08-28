First Alert Weather: Rain returns with local heavy showers and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Widely scattered but locally heavy showers & storms into early this evening, then a few showers again late tonight & near sunrise.

On-and-off showers & storms will bring heavy rain at times Friday into Saturday. Rainfall amounts may be as much as 1-3” or more in some spots. Temps. won’t be as hot with highs in the 80s.

Scattered showers & storms will continue Sunday, then become more widely scattered for Monday/Labor Day. High temps. will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Tropics:

“Fernand” has become post-tropical over the N. Atlantic. A tropical wave will move off of Africa over the weekend & may try to develop over the Central Atlantic later next week—no local threats. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms… partly cloudy overnight with a shower again late. Low: 72

