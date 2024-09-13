First Alert Weather: Rain at times over the weekend but some dry hours too

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will be lots of clouds over the weekend with scattered showers Saturday along with isolated thunderstorms.

While there will be some heavy rain, it looks to be brief in most areas.

Sunday gusty winds will develop off of the Atlantic helping to develop bands of rain moving west and inland.

There will be narrow bands of heavy rain from the beaches across I-95 to about Highway 301 that could produce localized flooding.

The stronger onshore flow will mean a high rip current risk – best advice is to stay out of the ocean.

Persistent clouds will keep temperatures relatively mild with highs 80-85 and lows in the 70s.

The Jags game will be mostly cloudy and breezy with some rain and temperatures in the low 80s.

In the tropics, low pressure will develop east/NE of Fl. over the weekend and may become a tropical system before moving into the Carolinas early to middle part of next week – few direct local impacts expected.

Tropical storm “Gordon” is over the Eastern Atlantic and will stay far east over the open Atlantic.

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Mostly light showers moving steadily west to east with a few imbedded heavier showers near the coast… temps. upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Evening showers… mostly cloudy, muggy. Low: 73

SATURDAY: Clouds with showers, an isolated t’storm. High: 86… dropping to upper 70s later in day.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds, showers at times. Low: 73

SUNDAY: Cloudy & breezy with on-&-off showers. High: 81

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 86

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 86

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower . High: 88

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 88

THE TROPICS: Low pressure to develop east then northeast of Jax this weekend/early next week & may impact the Carolina’s as a tropical system… tropical storm “Gordon” E. Atlantic stays far to the east. “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

