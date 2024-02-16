First Alert Weather: Rainy weekend on tap for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting rain for the weekend in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Here’s what you can expect:

Cloudy Friday night with some patchy light rain at times.

Cloudy and cool Saturday with some light rain at times through midday with the rain increasing by late afternoon. Temperatures will be 60-65 through midday then cooling into the 50s as rain increases.

Sunday will be cold and wet with morning rain gradually diminishing in the from north to south in the afternoon with temperatures stuck in the low to mid 50s all day.

Racing in Daytona both Saturday & Sunday looks wet.

The new work week will begin cloudy Monday with far below average temperatures continuing topping out in the upper 50s to near 60 despite some afternoon sun.

