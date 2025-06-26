First Alert Weather: Recent dry spell to turn wet & stormy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking an end to a recent dry spell.
Notes from the meteorologist:
Thursday has been partly sunny, with temperatures in the 80s at the beaches to 90s inland. A small cluster of thunderstorms moves westward over W. Clay Co. in the afternoon/early evening, but remain well inland.
Our recent stretch of dry days will come to a stormy end Friday afternoon as scattered heavy storms erupt over much of the area, but not before another 90-degree day.
Typical late June/early July weather pattern will follow for the weekend into next week – hot, humid & scattered heavy afternoon storms.
TROPICS: No areas of concern. Next name: “Barry”. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Isolated inland storms ending early… partly cloudy. Low: 71
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 92
- FRIDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 73
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 93
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 71/94
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 72/92
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms 73/91
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 72/92
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/91
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️