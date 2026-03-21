FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Return of the 80s over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Waking up to the 40s and 50s across the area with some patchy fog.
- It is going to warm up on Saturday with a sunny sky. Temperatures will be in the low 80s all the way to the beaches.
- HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK at the beaches through the weekend.
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool Saturday night with temperatures dipping down into the mid 50s. Patchy fog will develop again overnight.
- Warm weather sticks around Sunday and Monday. It’ll be breezy and mostly sunny.
- Chance for a few showers on Tuesday and noticeably cooler. Temperatures will remain in the 60s on Tuesday.
- Isolated thunderstorms possible on Wednesday.
- We will start to warm up again on Thursday and Friday with temperatures back in the 80s.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. HIGH: 84
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and not as cool. LOW: 55
SUN: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 87(Record: 90-1935)
MON: Mostly sunny and breezy. 58/87 (Record: 91- 1935)
TUE: Cloudy with an isolated shower. 60/69
WED: A few showers and thunderstorms. 57/73
THURS: Partly to mostly cloudy. 57/82
FRI: Mostly sunny and warmer. 59/85
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