First Alert Weather: Return to winter! Tracking a chilly St. Patrick’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry and chilly morning commute with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
- Winds will still be breezy this morning out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.
- The wind subsides this afternoon
- Highs today will only be in the mid to upper 50s!
- Mainly sunny skies
- Overnight tonight, we are tracking inland temperatures dropping into the lower to mid 30s.
- Inland NE Florida: 30--34
- Inland SE Georgia: 29-32
- Some frost will likely develop inland as well with lighter winds overnight.
- Highs Wednesday will make it back to the lower 60s.
TODAY: Breezy AM. Chilly day under mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 57
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Inland frost/freeze. LOW: 34
WEDNESDAY: AM Inland frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 34/63
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/74
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/81
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/84
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 55/84
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