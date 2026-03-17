First Alert Weather: Return to winter! Tracking a chilly St. Patrick’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry and chilly morning commute with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Winds will still be breezy this morning out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

The wind subsides this afternoon

Highs today will only be in the mid to upper 50s!

Mainly sunny skies

Overnight tonight, we are tracking inland temperatures dropping into the lower to mid 30s.

Inland NE Florida: 30--34



Inland SE Georgia: 29-32

Some frost will likely develop inland as well with lighter winds overnight.

Highs Wednesday will make it back to the lower 60s.

TODAY: Breezy AM. Chilly day under mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 57

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Inland frost/freeze. LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: AM Inland frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 34/63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/81

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/84

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 55/84

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