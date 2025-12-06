First Alert Weather: Saturday starts with fog, ends with rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday started off with dense patches of fog in some neighborhoods. Southeast Georgia saw some light showers.

That rain will slowly move into the Jacksonville area around dinnertime and continue through the late evening.

It’ll be mostly cloudy throughout the day with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Showers will continue through Sunday. Rainfall totals are expected to be about an inch, with higher amounts around the I-10 corridor.

If you’re going to the Jaguars game, bring your rain gear.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s, low 60s throughout the afternoon.

We will dry out on Monday and remain cloudy ahead of colder temperatures Monday night into Tuesday. It will be noticeably colder on Tuesday before warming up on Wednesday and the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain arrives in SE Georgia by the afternoon, NE Florida by the evening. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Rain arrives and continues through the evening. LOW: 54

SUN: Rain through the day. Cool and cloudy. HIGH: 63

MON: Mostly cloudy. Drying out through the morning and turning colder and breezier by the evening. 52/60

TUE: Partly cloudy and noticeably colder. 43/59

WED: Partly sunny. Warmer. 56/72

THU: Partly cloudy. 44/70

FRI: Mostly cloudy. May have evening showers. 52/75

