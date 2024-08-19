First Alert Weather: Scatter storms then briefly drier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms that will continue well into Monday evening. Local downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds before the rain ends by midnight or so can be expected.

Tue., Aug. 20, will still be hot but only isolated afternoon showers and storms are expected as highs top out in the 90s.

The rest of the work week, Wednesday through Friday, will be wetter but also not as hot. Temperatures will top out in the 80s each day with showers and a few thunderstorms occurring at just about anytime -- day or night. But there will also be plenty of breaks in the rain. Onshore winds will result in a heightened rip current risk at area beaches.

RIGHT NOW: Party sunny with temps. in the 90s & widely scattered showers & t’storms zipping eastward at near 25 mph.

THE TROPICS: Ernesto is over the NW Atlantic & will graze Newfoundland tonight while become post-tropical. See “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers & t’storms. Low: 74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with only an isolated afternoon shower/t’storm. High: 94

TUESDAY NIGHT: Isolated shower early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. High: 91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & a few t’storms. High: 88

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/a few t’storms. High: 87

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers, a t’storm. High: 87

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. High: 88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. High: 89

