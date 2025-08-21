First Alert Weather: Scattered evening storms and high rip current risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered afternoon and evening storms, as well as continuing coastal current impacts from Hurricane Erin.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Some enhancement of Thursday’s storms is likely as the storms collide with the Atlantic sea breeze near I-95 to the Atlantic coast.

Locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds are the potential impacts for the evening commute

Afternoon showers and storms continue tomorrow and over the weekend

Highs will be in the lower 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 at the coast.

A high rip current risk continues Friday.

Tropics

Hurricane Erin continues moving northeast away from the Carolina coastline

Lingering swells from Erin will continue through the weekend at our local coastline as well as a threat for rip currents.

A tropical wave may develop north of the Leeward Islands Friday or over the weekend as it moves north.

Will track this for potential Bermuda impacts



No local threat from this one

Another tropical wave may briefly develop in the Central Atlantic.

This one is not expected to hang around for long as the environment isn’t great for strengthening.

The next name is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Showers and storms early. LOW: 75

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. High: 91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 74/90

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 74/92

MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 74/93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated storms. 74/91

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, isolated showers/storms. 72/90

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower/storm. 72/87

