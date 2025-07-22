Local

First Alert Weather: Scattered storms & briefly lower temperatures

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a brief moment of lower temperatures before another heating trend.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • With very humid air in place and a weak front nearby, a few showers and storms may redevelop into Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s & 80s.
  • Showers and storms will blossom again Wednesday as temperatures heat through the 80s to near 90 with the focus for rain and storms shifting inland – west of I-95 – through the afternoon.
  • Storms will become more widely scattered Thu./Fri. as temperatures return to the low to mid 90s.
  • It will be even hotter for the weekend, with little rain expected as temperatures soar to near 100 degrees. Feels-like temperatures. will be 106-112 Saturday and Sunday and into early next week.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

Tropics

No areas of concern through the weekend. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

  • TONIGHT: Scattered storms early… partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm overnight. Low: 75
  • WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers & storms developing… shifting inland through the afternoon. High: 90
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/storm inland… partly cloudy. Low: 74
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon showers & storms. High: 92
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few inland showers & storms. 74/94
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm. 74/96
  • SUNDAY: Hot… mostly sunny. 75/98
  • MONDAY: Hot… mostly sunny. 75/97
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 76/96

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 22, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read