First Alert Weather: Scattered storms into Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the First Alert Weather forecast:

A few scattered showers & storms may redevelop later this evening, but it’s otherwise partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 70s.

Friday will be partly sunny, hot & humid with scattered afternoon storms again that will be heavy in spots.

Saturday is a transition day to more widely scattered showers & storms, but will be otherwise partly sunny & hot with highs in the 90s.

Only isolated coastal showers & an isolated inland afternoon storm Sunday as we go into a drying trend. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-80s at the beaches to the low 90s inland.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TROPICS: No areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS:

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms… partly cloudy. Low: 75

A few evening showers & storms… partly cloudy. Low: 75 FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 95

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 95 FRIDAY NIGHT: An evening storm then partly cloudy. Low: 74

An evening storm then partly cloudy. Low: 74 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 93

Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 93 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland afternoon t’storms. 73/93

Partly sunny with isolated inland afternoon t’storms. 73/93 MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated morning shower, then an inland afternoon storm. 73/91

Partly cloudy with an isolated morning shower, then an inland afternoon storm. 73/91 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, an inland afternoon t’storm. 72/92

Partly cloudy with isolated showers, an inland afternoon t’storm. 72/92 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers, inland afternoon t’storm. 73/92

Partly sunny with isolated showers, inland afternoon t’storm. 73/92 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, an isolated inland afternoon storm. 72/93

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️