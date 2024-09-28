First Alert Weather: Showers this morning with and heat and humidity remaining after Helene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, a line of showers is moving across Northeast Florida along a remnant frontal boundary left behind by what’s left of Helene. Expect a wet and gray start to the day in much of NE Florida, while SE Georgia should remain dry.

As of now, power outages persist across the region:

79.3K customers are still without power in NE Florida.

are still without power in NE Florida. 89.9K customers remain without power in SE Georgia

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Teams reports that with temperatures rising back near 90 degrees today and tomorrow, conditions will be especially uncomfortable for those still without electricity. A brief shower is possible on Sunday, but overall, it will remain dry and hot. Warmer-than-average temperatures will stick around into next week.

TROPICS:

Helene’s remnants are now over Indiana/Kentucky, after causing catastrophic flooding across the western Carolinas.

are now over Indiana/Kentucky, after causing catastrophic flooding across the western Carolinas. Locally, over 100,000 customers remain without power in NE Florida and SE Georgia.

remain without power in NE Florida and SE Georgia. Hurricane Isaac , a Category 2 hurricane, is in the North Atlantic but poses no threat.

, a Category 2 hurricane, is in the North Atlantic but poses no threat. Tropical Storm Joyce is in the open Atlantic, also no threat.

is in the open Atlantic, also no threat. The region where Helene formed is being watched for potential development next week, with eyes once again on the Gulf of Mexico for possible activity. Stay tuned.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY : Morning showers in Florida, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with a few more showers. HIGH : 89°F

: Morning showers in Florida, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with a few more showers. : 89°F TONIGHT : Partly cloudy. LOW : 72°F

: Partly cloudy. : 72°F SUNDAY : Partly cloudy with a brief shower. HIGH : 89°F

: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. : 89°F MONDAY : Partly sunny with a brief shower. LOW : 70°F | HIGH : 89°F

: Partly sunny with a brief shower. : 70°F | : 89°F TUESDAY : Partly sunny. LOW : 70°F | HIGH : 89°F

: Partly sunny. : 70°F | : 89°F WEDNESDAY : Partly sunny. LOW : 68°F | HIGH : 87°F

: Partly sunny. : 68°F | : 87°F THURSDAY : Partly sunny. LOW : 69°F | HIGH : 87°F

: Partly sunny. : 69°F | : 87°F FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower.LOW: 70°F | HIGH: 86°F

