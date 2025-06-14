First Alert Weather: Slightly drier & hotter days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been a stormy day for some local neighborhoods

Today is the sixth day of rain in a row for some

Spots in Camden, Glynn, Clay & St. Johns Counties have received more than an inch of rain

Storms will focus in SE GA & Inland NE FL late evening through about sunset

It’s a rinse-and-repeat on Sunday

Showers will first develop around 12-1 PM and grow upscale through the afternoon

Hwy 301 to the beaches will be the main area to watch for rain, thunder & lightning

Rain coverage drops a tad on Monday

Tuesday thru Thursday look largely dry, with temperatures heating up even more

TROPICS:

No areas of concern

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, June 14

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 73

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 92

MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

TUE: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/93

WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/94

THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 75/95

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Saturday, June 14

