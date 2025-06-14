Local

First Alert Weather: Slightly drier & hotter days ahead

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s been a stormy day for some local neighborhoods
  • Today is the sixth day of rain in a row for some
  • Spots in Camden, Glynn, Clay & St. Johns Counties have received more than an inch of rain
  • Storms will focus in SE GA & Inland NE FL late evening through about sunset
  • It’s a rinse-and-repeat on Sunday
  • Showers will first develop around 12-1 PM and grow upscale through the afternoon
  • Hwy 301 to the beaches will be the main area to watch for rain, thunder & lightning
  • Rain coverage drops a tad on Monday
  • Tuesday thru Thursday look largely dry, with temperatures heating up even more

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, June 14 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 73
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 92
  • MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93
  • TUE: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/93
  • WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/94
  • THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 75/95
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/95
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Saturday, June 14 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

