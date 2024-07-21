First Alert Weather: Small weather pattern shifts but still hot and stormy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking the heat and storms.

Showers and storms are popping up Sunday afternoon, especially west of I-95. Storms should increase a bit west of Jacksonville, then will drift back toward I-95 this evening.

The overnight will be dry. Monday and Tuesday will still have storms, mainly west of I-95.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the wind turns more onshore from the ocean. This will bring rain into the picture along the coast in the morning, shifting inland by afternoon

For Friday and next weekend, the winds turn more southwesterly, focusing rain and storms back near I-95.

It stays hot each day, but temperatures look to be closer to the average.

There’s nothing of note in the tropics.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Showers Early, Clearing & Humid. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. High: 92

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/91

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers. 74/91

THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 75/92

FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/92

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/92

SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/91

