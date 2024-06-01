First Alert Weather: Soaring temperatures and little rain in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather meteorologist Corey Simma said temperatures will become a big story in the coming days.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

For the rest of Saturday, a few clouds are hanging around but it’s warm and pleasant.

Tonight will be mild but not as cool as the last few nights.

Sunday will be very similar to today; cloudy at times and still warm.

An isolated shower should pop inland in the afternoon -- that won’t be much rain.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Hit-or-miss rain chances continue next week.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s late week.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 67

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Isolated Inland Shower. High: 87

MON: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Midday Shower. 67/89

TUE: Partly Sunny. 69/90

WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 70/91

THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 70/93

FRI: Partly Sunny & Hot. 70/94

SAT: Partly Cloudy. 74/95

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.