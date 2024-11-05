First Alert Weather: Some increase in rain Wednesday to Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says there’s a rather warm night ahead.

Wednesday and Thursday will be humid with showers at times.

Expect some tropical downpours but rainfall amounts will still likely be less than an inch from I-95 to the coast across NE Fl. West of I-95 amounts may reach 1″+.

Heavier rain is expected across much of SE Ga. – in the range of 1-2″ with a few spots 2″+, especially near Waycross & Blackshear.

We’ll trend drier with continued above average temps. Fri. through the weekend.

In the tropics, Rafael will soon become a hurricane then cross Western Cuba Wed. before emerging over the Southern Gulf of Mexico. Rafael will then encounter unfavorable conditions & weaken while moving northwest then north reaching the Central Gulf Coast Sat. night-Sunday as a tropical storm a little either way of New Orleans. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. in the 80s inland, upper 70s @ beaches.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers late. Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy with showers at times. High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers at times. Low: 72

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 81

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, a few showers. High: 83

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a brief shower. High: 84

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. High: 84

VETERANS DAY: Partly sunny, a brief shower. High: 84

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, unseasonably warm, brief showers. High: 85

THE TROPICS: Rafael should soon be a hurricane moving across Cuba Wed. then over the Gulf where it will weaken over the Central & Northern Gulf before potentially moving ashore a little either way of New Orleans about Sunday. Few impacts for Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga. but there will be an increase in showers & a gusty breeze off the Atlantic through Thursday. More: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

