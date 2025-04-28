First Alert Weather: Some needed rain today, but not for everyone in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning has been mild with temperatures mostly in the 70s.

Shower/storm activity is re-developing along the sea breeze by the early afternoon.

Afternoon rain and storm activity will drift inland with the sea breeze, so by the afternoon commute, all rain should be well inland toward Interstate 75.

Rain amounts on Monday will vary depending on where storms occur, but will average less than 0.50″.

We dry out Tuesday with comfortable mornings and warm afternoons the remainder of the week.

TODAY: A few showers and storms shifting inland in the afternoon. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. 65/81

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. 61/86

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 62/87

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 65/88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 65/83

