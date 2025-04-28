Local

First Alert Weather: Some needed rain today, but not for everyone in the Jacksonville area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning has been mild with temperatures mostly in the 70s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect the rest of the day:

  • Shower/storm activity is re-developing along the sea breeze by the early afternoon.
  • Afternoon rain and storm activity will drift inland with the sea breeze, so by the afternoon commute, all rain should be well inland toward Interstate 75.
  • Rain amounts on Monday will vary depending on where storms occur, but will average less than 0.50″.
  • We dry out Tuesday with comfortable mornings and warm afternoons the remainder of the week.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

TODAY: A few showers and storms shifting inland in the afternoon. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. 65/81

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. 61/86

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 62/87

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 65/88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 65/83

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read