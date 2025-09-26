First Alert Weather: Some rain and cooler temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Scattered showers & a few t’storms will continue into this evening with a few lingering showers overnight. Have an umbrella handy on the TGIF evening.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers at just about any time along with a few t-storms, especially near & south of I-10. Highs will be in the 80s, though fall into the 70s during rainfall.

More sun for Sunday as winds swing around to out of the east/northeast along with some isolated showers, but plenty of dry hours. Highs in the 80s.

What should be “Imelda” is currently forecast to move east of Florida & Jacksonville Sunday night into Monday. Little impact inland with minor impacts at the beaches in the form of rough seas & surf, gusty breezes & a high rip current risk. Greater impacts for the Carolinas.

Tropics:

Humberto is over the Central Atlantic & becoming a “major” Cat. 3+ hurricane while moving northwest & will stay out to sea.

Wave ’94-L’ is moving toward the Southern Bahamas. Slow development is expected & a tropical storm (Imelda) should eventually develop over the weekend near the Bahamas. The storm should move east of Florida & Jacksonville through early Monday, followed by a possible Carolina landfall later Mon. into Tuesday, when it may be at hurricane strength. Local impacts *appear* to be minor (mainly beaches with rough seas & surf, gusty winds) though certainly subject to change depending on exact track & intensity. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, a few evening t’storms. Low: 72

Scattered showers, a few evening t’storms. Low: 72 SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a few t’storms. High: 86

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a few t’storms. High: 86 SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 71

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 71 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers… becoming breezy near the coast. High: 87

Partly cloudy with isolated showers… becoming breezy near the coast. High: 87 MONDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated showers. 69/86

Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated showers. 69/86 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. 68/87

Mostly sunny, breezy. 68/87 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & breezy. 65/89

Partly sunny & breezy. 65/89 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 66/87

Partly sunny. 66/87 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 68/88