First Alert Weather: Some rain this weekend as we track Fall-like temps in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking some rain and future Fall-like temperatures.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Here’s what you can expect:

Clouds have increased over most of the area

A few showers have been streaming onshore, mainly near & north of I-10

There are some locally heavy downpours in Nassau/Camden Counties this afternoon

A few more showers may stream onshore tonight, again mainly north of I-10

Keep the poncho handy for the Jags game tomorrow

Rain doesn’t look super heavy tomorrow but there may be a few pesky showers around midday & afternoon

A brief shower remains possible for Veterans Day

Drier & cooler air works its way in mid-week

Temps look to dip back closer to average, feeling a bit more like Fall

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

As for the tropics, Rafael is struggling as a tropical storm in the Central Gulf and is headed south toward Mexico.

Another area to watch is located east of The Bahamas, it’s not a concern.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: A Few Isolated Showers, Partly Cloudy. Low: 67

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Warm, Isolated Showers. High: 84

VETERANS DAY: Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower. 66/84

TUE: Partly Sunny. 66/80

WED: Mostly Sunny & Slightly Cooler. 64/78

THU: Mostly Sunny & Nice! 55/75

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 55/74

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 55/76

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.