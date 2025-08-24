FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain today with lower humidity in sight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms, followed by some evening rain and a low of 74.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s and patchy dense fog inland.

Sunday will feature another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out, but the main threat will be heavy downpours.

Monday will be hotter with temperatures in the 90s and a few more storms ahead of a late-summer cold front.

A noticeable drop in humidity is on the way for at least the northern half of our area Tuesday-Thursday, with inland low temperatures in the 60s (especially in Georgia) mid-week!

Sunsets are now at 7:00 p.m., and fall is 29 days away.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Fernand is weak and located several hundred miles east of Bermuda.

It will move north and stay far away from land.

No other current tropical threats. The next name is Gabrielle.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 89

SUNDAY NIGHT: Some rain early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 74

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few storms. 74/93

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. 70/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and nice. 69/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 70/87

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 72/87

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 72/86

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: August 24, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️