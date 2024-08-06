First Alert Weather: Still feeling effects from Debby as it moves east near GA/S. Carolina boarder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team continues tracking Tropical Storm Debby.

We are still feeling fringe effects from Debby, which is located about 100 miles N/NE of Jacksonville near the Georgia/South Carolina border. It is moving slowly east.

Bands of light to moderate rain are occurring across all of our Southeast Georgia counties and in Baker, Nassau, and Duval (including Jacksonville) in Northeast Florida counties.

So, it’s wet in many areas but additional rainfall on Tue., Aug. 6, has been less than an inch over Northeast Florida -- to as much as one inch in Southeast Georgia.

Rain will continue into this evening but it doesn’t look like enough to add to the flooding problems.

It’s still pretty windy with west winds at 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. There are lot of surfers out because of the offshore wind.

Flood warnings continue for the St. Mary’s River, Santa Fe River, Satilla River, and Altamaha River in our area.

We will dry out quite a bit tomorrow and start to heat up to where temperatures should be in early August.

Debbie will move back over the water off of South Carolina/Georgia, intensify, then move into South and North Carolina, not far from Charleston later Thur., Aug. 7.

We’ll start to see the returning of typical scattered afternoon storms by late week into the weekend.

