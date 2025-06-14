FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy at times for Father’s Day weekend

Jacksonville, Fla. — This weekend, the First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and storms in the afternoon.

Saturday morning, temperatures will be warm in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

We return to the 90s once again Saturday, before showers and thunderstorms begin to develop by midday.

Storm coverage will be greatest between Highway 301 and I-95 to the beaches Saturday afternoon and evening.

Storm hazards will be very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Slow storm motion could lead to areas of minor flooding.

A similar pattern continues into Father’s Day with mainly afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms focused over the eastern half of our area.

Heat builds into next week with daily highs rising into the mid-90s and feels like temperatures approaching 105°F.

Take a look at our First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 91

SATURDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early, then turning partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 73

FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 73/92

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon storms. 74/93

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot with an isolated PM storm. 74/94

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot with an isolated PM storm. 75/95

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms.75/95

