First Alert Weather: Stormy weather pattern through July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been a stormy afternoon in Duval

Some spots in Western & Eastern Duval have gotten 1-2″ of rain

A few showers continue late afternoon & evening west of I-95 & up in SE GA

It should be a dry night for most with partly cloudy skies

“Most” because we may have an isolated shower push up to I-75 from the Gulf tomorrow morning

Sunday brings more of the same, mainly afternoon showers & storms

Storm threat includes the beaches with southwesterly offshore winds

This pattern continues each day next week

The I-95 corridor out to the beaches will be the spots to watch each day for the strongest storms

It’s early, but it sure looks like there will be storms on July Fourth afternoon

Tropics:

Tropical Depression #2 has formed in the Southern Gulf

It’s tracking toward the Gulf Coast of Central Mexico, away from Florida

If it develops into a Tropical Storm, it will be “Barry,” and it will be short-lived

This is not a concern for Florida or the U.S.

There are no other areas of concern in the tropics

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 71

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 71/91

MON: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 72/92

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 73/91

WED: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 72/92

THU: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 73/91

JULY 4TH: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 72/91

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 73/91

