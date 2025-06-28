Local

First Alert Weather: Stormy weather pattern through July 4th

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s been a stormy afternoon in Duval
  • Some spots in Western & Eastern Duval have gotten 1-2″ of rain
  • A few showers continue late afternoon & evening west of I-95 & up in SE GA
  • It should be a dry night for most with partly cloudy skies
  • “Most” because we may have an isolated shower push up to I-75 from the Gulf tomorrow morning
  • Sunday brings more of the same, mainly afternoon showers & storms
  • Storm threat includes the beaches with southwesterly offshore winds
  • This pattern continues each day next week
  • The I-95 corridor out to the beaches will be the spots to watch each day for the strongest storms
  • It’s early, but it sure looks like there will be storms on July Fourth afternoon

Tropics:

  • Tropical Depression #2 has formed in the Southern Gulf
  • It’s tracking toward the Gulf Coast of Central Mexico, away from Florida
  • If it develops into a Tropical Storm, it will be “Barry,” and it will be short-lived
  • This is not a concern for Florida or the U.S.
  • There are no other areas of concern in the tropics

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 71
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 71/91
  • MON: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 72/92
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 73/91
  • WED: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 72/92
  • THU: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 73/91
  • JULY 4TH: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 72/91
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 73/91

