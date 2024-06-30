First Alert Weather: Summer storms and building heat as we look ahead to July Fourth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking storms and heat headed into the holiday weekend.

We’ve been as hot as 93 degrees this afternoon, just above the average of 91.

Isolated storms have popped, mainly inland. Simma expects rain this evening to focus west and south of Jacksonville.

Monday’s a bit hotter with more storms. The best chance for rain will be north of I-10.

Coverage of rain decreases starting on July Fourth and lasting through the weekend.

Temperatures go up and up into the upper 90s beginning on the holiday.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Showers Inland Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 76

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Storms (mainly in SE GA). High: 94

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/91

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/91

FOURTH: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 76/95

FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 75/97

SAT: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 76/97

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 75/96

