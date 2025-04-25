First Alert Weather: Sunburn times and near-record highs

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a very warm and mostly dry weekend.
Tonight is mild with lows in the 60s.
The area will see near-record high temperatures Saturday, topping out near 90 degrees.
It will be only a few degrees lower at the beaches. Sunburn times are around 10-15 minutes, so make sure to apply and reapply sunscreen.
Sunday is more humid and still very warm with a widely scattered late day or evening shower or thunderstorm. Still, it’s mostly dry.
There’s a little better chance for rain Monday with a few showers, a scattered thunderstorm and cooler temperatures topping out near or a bit above 80 degrees.
Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 65
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Fair Low: 65
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered very late day or evening shower/t’storm. High: 88
- MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, a scattered t’storm. 66/84
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/84
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89
