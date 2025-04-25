First Alert Weather: Sunburn times and near-record highs

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a very warm and mostly dry weekend.

Tonight is mild with lows in the 60s.

The area will see near-record high temperatures Saturday, topping out near 90 degrees.

It will be only a few degrees lower at the beaches. Sunburn times are around 10-15 minutes, so make sure to apply and reapply sunscreen.

Sunday is more humid and still very warm with a widely scattered late day or evening shower or thunderstorm. Still, it’s mostly dry.

There’s a little better chance for rain Monday with a few showers, a scattered thunderstorm and cooler temperatures topping out near or a bit above 80 degrees.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 65

Mostly clear. Low: 65 SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90

Partly sunny. High: 90 SATURDAY NIGHT: Fair Low: 65

Fair Low: 65 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered very late day or evening shower/t’storm. High: 88

Partly sunny with a widely scattered very late day or evening shower/t’storm. High: 88 MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, a scattered t’storm. 66/84

Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, a scattered t’storm. 66/84 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/84

Partly sunny. 65/84 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86

Partly sunny. 64/86 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87

Partly sunny. 65/87 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89

