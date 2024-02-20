First Alert Weather: Sunny Tuesday afternoon will give way to 30s and 40s overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said after a chilly start on Tuesday morning, Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will rebound to the lower to mid-60s this afternoon.

Here’s what we can expect:

The skies will be sunny

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, we drop down to the 30s again inland and 40s at the coast.

We stay dry through Friday morning.

Showers arrive again on Friday afternoon.

