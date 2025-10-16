Local

First Alert Weather: Sunshine, beautiful weather

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a quiet and cool morning.

  • Temps inland are in the 50s but it’s warmer at the coast.
  • We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with daytime highs around 80.
  • It’s a BEAUTIFUL day today and very little changes through the weekend.
  • Speaking of, the weekend looks awesome besides a bit of a breeze Sunday.
  • A weak, dry cold front moves through Sunday night, but temps barely drop behind it.
  • There is no other rain in the forecastable future.

TROPICS

  • There are no active storms with no development expected in the next 5-7 days
  • Early indications show some development in the Caribbean the last week of October
  • We’re a long way away from knowing any details about that potential system
  • The next named storm will be “Melissa”
  • In the meantime, enjoy the nice weather as there’s no threat to FL for at least a week

Tracking the Tropics: Thursday, October 16

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High: 81

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Low: 58

FRIDAY: Sunny. 58/81

SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. 62/83

MONDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 61/81

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 60/83

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 61/83

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Thursday, October 16

