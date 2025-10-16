First Alert Weather: Sunshine, beautiful weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a quiet and cool morning.

Temps inland are in the 50s but it’s warmer at the coast.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with daytime highs around 80.

It’s a BEAUTIFUL day today and very little changes through the weekend.

Speaking of, the weekend looks awesome besides a bit of a breeze Sunday.

A weak, dry cold front moves through Sunday night, but temps barely drop behind it.

There is no other rain in the forecastable future.

TROPICS

There are no active storms with no development expected in the next 5-7 days

Early indications show some development in the Caribbean the last week of October

We’re a long way away from knowing any details about that potential system

The next named storm will be “Melissa”

In the meantime, enjoy the nice weather as there’s no threat to FL for at least a week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High: 81

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Low: 58

FRIDAY: Sunny. 58/81

SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. 62/83

MONDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 61/81

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 60/83

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 61/83

