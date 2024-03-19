First Alert Weather Team giving away 5,000 pairs of solar eclipse glasses at UNF’s watch party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is teaming up with the University of North Florida for next month’s solar eclipse.

We are helping you watch the eclipse safely by handing out 5,000 First Alert Weather eclipse glasses at UNF’s Solar Eclipse Watch Party.

It’s happening on Monday, April 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the J.B. Coxwell Amphitheatre on campus.

The UNF Physics department will have solar telescopes and fun science activities to enjoy.

It’s an event for the entire family because the next total solar eclipse won’t be for 21 years!

